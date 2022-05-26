By CHRISTOPHER ROY
Staff Writer
NEWPORT CITY – A case that has been stagnant since 2018 finally came to an end earlier this week. In a plea agreement on Wednesday, 40-year-old Andrew Ouimette received a zero months to five-year suspended prison sentence. He pled guilty to domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Ouimette also pled no contest to second-degree unlawful restraint. The state dismissed two other charges without prejudice, one of aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, and the other for obstruction of justice.
He was released on conditions that include undergoing a screening for counseling or treatment; not having contact with the victim; not being in possession of a firearm; and abiding by a curfew among others.
See Friday's Express for the rest of the story!