BRIGHTON - Mechanical issues didn't prevent Russell Adams from completing the Independence Day parade in Brighton on Saturday. With a little help, his homemade doodlebug completed the circuit, thanks to friends and strangers who provided the manpower. A faulty ignition was the source of the problem.
Doodlebugs became popular among farmers in America during World War II when there was a shortage of tractors. Generally, the doodlebugs are made from the Ford Model A or Model T chassis and engine. But that is about where similarities stop. There’s no limit for creative mechanics. They used an assortment of parts to create their own doodlebugs. Conversion kits were available but expensive. Using a little ingenuity, farmers followed the instructions from a home manual and built their own doodlebugs.
"It's built from scratch," Adams said of his car. And it has a bit of power. He has used the doodlebug to compete in sled pulling competitions. Doodlebug pulling competitions have a strict list of rules to comply with. There's no big prize money for the winners; bragging rights suffice.
"I built it in 2001 after (NASCAR driver) Dale Earnhart was killed," Adams recalls. In a tribute to Earnhart he has the number three painted on the doors.
This doodlebug has a 350 small block engine that's capable of producing 500 horsepower. Adams built the engine and made all of the modifications to the vehicle. With a little tinkering, the doodlebug will be back on the road again, a testament to American ingenuity.