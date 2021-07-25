BARTON – The Vermont State Police say they have recovered two bodies from Crystal Lake on Sunday.
The victims, a man and woman, were not identified Sunday pending notification of relatives, police said. Their bodies were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said they received a report of an unoccupied pontoon boat adrift on Crystal Lake in Barton about 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The boat was drifting from the south end of the lake to the north and several personal items, including a cell phone and wallet were located on the boat.
Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman reported an investigation and search effort began immediately. A man and woman were later linked to the vessel, he said.
A truck with a trailer associated to the pontoon boat was located at a boat launch along the lake, Pohlman said. Police later learned the man and woman used the boat launch sometime around 4:30 p.m. Saturday and set off onto the lake with their small white dog.
The investigation and search efforts continued until troopers located and removed the bodies during the early morning hours of Sunday.
The dog, which is of an unknown breed, was not located.
The investigation continues and does not appear suspicious.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call state police at (802) 334-8881.