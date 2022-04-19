COVENTRY - The grassroots organization Don’t Undermine Memphremagog’s Purity (DUMP) has filed a petition with the Agency of Natural Resources asking that New England Waste Service VT (Casella) apply for a discharge permit. DUMP alleges, in their filing, that up to 10,000 gallons of untreated underdrain leachate flows are discharged into a Class 2 wetland daily.
DUMP has asked for a declaratory ruling stating that Casella needs a discharge permit for effluent that flows underneath the Phase 3 lined cells. The daily flows are alleged to contain levels of arsenic, cadmium, and PFAS that exceed Vermont’s water quality standards.
DUMP member Peggy Stevens said Casella and ANR were aware of the flow of untreated effluent emanating from Phase 3 lined cells for at least a year. Both Phase 1 and 2 underdrain flows are collected and treated. Referring to Phase 3, Stevens said the effluent is categorized differently.
“The contaminants of concern, cadmium, arsenic and PFAS are limited so it’s not called leachate,” Stevens said. To qualify as leachate there must be other chemicals present.
