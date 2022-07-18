NEWPORT CITY – A desire for some fast food and a nap led two Colebrook, New Hampshire men, to a bit of trouble with police Monday. Later in the day, Devin McGillicuddy, 26, and Frank Morton, 37, both pled innocent to felony charges of possession of depressant/stimulant/narcotic and fentanyl trafficking.
Duo Denies Drug Charges
- By CHRISTOPHER ROY Staff Writer
