MONTPELIER – During his weekly press conference, Gov. Phil Scott talked about pending issues. In particular, paid family leave and childcare were topics of focus. The Governor expressed he is concerned about increasing the budget, taxes, and fees.
Scott said that as a former legislator, he is aware there are a lot of negotiations happening behind the scenes between the House and the Senate. Decisions being made in the next few weeks on bills that affect the budget and on policy bills could increase costs. Scott continued to indicate his concerns with the budget as well as raising taxes and fees. He said that also means he has significant concerns with the legislature’s version of Paid Family Leave and Childcare Bills. The bills rely on taxing already overburdened Vermonters while the state has historic surpluses, he said. However, Scott also talked about some good news in that he and the legislators share priorities.