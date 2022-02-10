929 the Vermont legislature granted funds to build an exhibition building on what is now called Avenue of the States at the Big E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Modeled after the state house, the building has been visited by millions of people over several generations.
Structurally the building is sound but is in need of a number of upgrades and repairs. Senator Russ Ingalls serves on the Institutions Committee where funding proposals are considered and authorized. The legislature is asked to grant $260,000 this next fiscal year followed by $1,070,000 in fiscal year 2023 and $1.2 million in fiscal years 2025 and 2026.
"The building is used only for the exposition," Senator Ingalls said. The event is scheduled for 17 days in September. the building is unheated and isn't used for other events. He believes the facility generates publicity for Vermont based businesses.
Renovations include restoring the cupola and pediment, signage, exterior woodwork, floors, kitchens and bathrooms, replace rotted wood, electric upgrades, plumbing, add a sprinkler system and a general layout modernization.
"It's the nicest building down there," Senator Starr said with great pride. Starr is the chair of the Senate Agriculture Committee. He explains the reason the building isn't used throughout the year is the location. The six New England state's exhibition halls are at one end of the Big E property while weekend events, horse shows, etc are in a different location.
