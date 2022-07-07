CHARLESTON - The annual Echo Lake Color Challenge drew over 200 participants from 10 states ranging from California, to Florida, to Maine. After a two year hiatus the popular five kilometer course drew runners and walkers between the ages of one year and 71 years. Dogs were welcome too.
"This one was absolutely the best one yet," co-organizer MaryAnne O'Brien said in a press release. "Everything fell into place: The weather was gorgeous, the participants were upbeat, the details ran smoothly and the funds raised for the Echo Lake Protection Association look to be $7,000+."
