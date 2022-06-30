NEWPORT CITY – Work continues to make Nepwort’s downtown area a vibrant place, thanks partly to Newport City Downtown Development (NCDD).
Outgoing NCDD Chair, Rich Tetreault, who spoke at a recent Community Summit, explained that the key takeaway is the word “downtown”. The umbrella organization for NCDD is the Vermont Downtown Designated Program (VDDP). According to Tetreault, about 23 communities across Vermont have designated downtowns.
“We are distinct organizations, but we are key partners working with the Vermont Designated Downtown Program,” he stated. Tetreault, who said NCDD has existed for a “number of years,” noted they have gone through some transitions over time, but they are always recreating and renewing how they go about doing business, he said. “What we’re focused on through our strategic plan is building a four-season recreational economy.”
The NCDD has created a map to help visitors connect with the local resources along the waterfront trail. Future plans include using social media and other resources to generate participation, get people to visit downtown and enjoy the events happening in Newport City, and to introduce people to local downtown businesses.
For more of this story, pick up Today's Express