line doesn't generally raise a lot of passionate debate unless there's a secondary issue. Brownington teacher Chet Devarney did just that when he asked the board to take another look at allowing high school credit for incoming freshmen that have taken Algebra 1.
The subject was raised at the Lake Region Union High School board meeting on Monday evening. At the beginning of the school year, Lake Region Union High School Principal Andre Messier chose to stop the practice of awarding a high school credit to middle school students that had completed Algebra 1 before entering their freshman year. Devarney advocated in favor of restoring the credit, citing it as an incentive and reward for students. Messier pushed back.
Prior to moving into administration, Messier was a math teacher a tLake Region Union High School. He recalled that years ago, only a handful of eighth grade students were permitted to enroll in the high school's Algebra 1 class. The students who passed the midterm and final test were granted a math credit.
