NEWPORT CITY- After interviewing two finalists for the North Country Supervisory Union superintendent's position, the NCSU board chose to offer the position to Elaine Collins, principal at Newport Elementary School.
Collins and finalist Barbara Anne Komons-Montroll met community members, NCSU staff, and other interested parties at a "meet and greet" hosted at two location last Thursday. On Monday evening the board voted to offer a contract to Collins.
