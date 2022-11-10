Local Elections:
Local Election Results
Orleans County Senate
Samuel Douglass (R)
3,792
Robert Starr (D)
5,287
Essex County Senate
Russ Ingalls (R)
Uncontested
Orleans-1 House (1 seat)
Aimee Alexander (D)
760
Brian Smith (R)
1,141
Orleans-2 House (1 seat)
Woodman Page (R)
Uncontested
Orleans-3 House (1 Seat)
David Templeman (D)
Uncontested
Orleans-4 House (1 Seat)
Katherine Sims (D)
1,241
Vicki Strong (R)
791
Orleans-Lamoille House (2 Seats)
Mark Higley (R)
Uncontested
Mike Marcotte (R)
Uncontested
Essex-Orleans House (1 Seat)
Larry Labor (R)
1,143
Peggy Stevens (D)
749
Orleans Assistant Judge (2 Seats)
Ben Batchelder
Uncontested
Curtis Hardy
Uncontested
Orleans State’s Attorney
Jennifer Barrett (R)
Uncontested
Orleans County Sheriff
Jennifer Harlow-Jacobs (R)
Uncontested
Orleans-Probate Judge
Angela Ross
Uncontested
Essex-Probate Judge
Samuel Swope
Uncontested
Essex-Assistant Judge (2 Seats)
Evan Hammond
Uncontested
Kenn Stransky
Uncontested
Essex-State’s Attorney
Vincent Illuzzi (R)
Uncontested
Essex County Sheriff
Trever Colby (R)
Uncontested
Essex-High Bailiff
Eric R. Engel (I)
Uncontested
State Elections
Governor
Phil Scott (R)
201,097 68.85% of the vote
Brenda Siegel (D)
67,944 23.26% of the vote
Peter Duval (I)
6,008 2.06% of the vote
Kevin Hoyt (I)
4,714 1.61% of the vote
Bernard Peters (I)
2,311 .79% of the vote
Lieutenant Governor
Joe Benning (R)
118,236 40.59% of the vote
Ian G. Diomondstone (I)
8,024 2.75% of the vote
David Zuckerman (D)
149,276 51.25% of the vote
State Treasurer
H. Brooke Paige (R)
95,408 32.72% of the vote
Mike Pieciak (D)
181,267 62.16% of the vote
Secretary of State
Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (D)
177,825 61.06% of the vote
H. Brooke Paige (R)
95,613 32.83% of the vote
Auditor Of Accounts
Doug Hoffer (D/P)
177,716 60.71% of the vote
Richard Morton (R)
94.328 32.22% of the vote
Attorney General
Charity Clark (D)
178,093 61.14% of the vote
Michael Tagliavia (R)
95,357 32.74% of the vote
Constitutional Amendments
Prop. 2 (Slavery)
Yes
88,833
No
40,210
Article 22
Yes
95,033
No
40,597
Federal Election Results
Senate
Gerald Malloy (R)
80,238 27.45% of the vote
Peter Welch (D)
195,409 66.84% of the vote
Congress
Becca Balint (D)
175,474 60.11% of the vote
Liam Madden (R)
78,162 26.77% of the vote
Ericka Redic (L)
12,563 4.3% of the vote