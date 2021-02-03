NEWPORT CITY – Voters on Town Meeting Day will be asked to approve a Newport City Elementary School budget of $6,535,125.
According to Principal Elaine Collins, it is an increase of 5.71 percent or $352,712 from the current year.
During their meeting Monday, Collins told the city council the COVID-19 pandemic caused some extra expenses between $200,000 to $225,000.
However, she believes COVID relief funds will cover the additional cost. While the added expense might not come out of the local school budget, Collins recognized that at some point, everyone would pay for the relief funds.
In defense of the budget increase, Collins said that statewide healthcare negotiations resulted in teachers paying a higher percentage of their healthcare costs, which was a factor in teacher negotiations this year.
“There is a teacher shortage, so we’re competing when we advertise for positions. We want to make sure that our negotiated agreements are in line with what other districts around us are paying,” she said. “Negotiations ended with a four percent pay increase for teachers. When salaries and benefits account for 80 to 80 percent of the overall budget, that’s significant.”
The proposed budget is increasing from about $46,000 to $93,000 because the city under-budgeted in the past for the kids going to private or other public preschools, Collins said.
Read more in Thursday's Newport Daily Express...