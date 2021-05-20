Emergency Medical Service (EMS) stations across Vermont will open their doors this weekend to host walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics.
From May 21 to 23, the nearly 30 EMS sites will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for people ages 18 and older. No appointment needed. And as a springtime bonus, people who get their shot will also get a coupon for a free creemee, thanks to Vermont Dairy Farmers and the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets!
To find an EMS Week vaccination site near you, visit healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine.
The clinics are all part of the state’s EMS Week celebrations – an annual recognition to thank the 2,800 men and women who make up Vermont’s EMS system for their dedication and commitment.
As Governor Phil Scott states in his proclamation declaring May 16-22 as EMS Week, EMS personnel and services have been there for all Vermonters, providing lifesaving care to those in need, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This critical access to quality emergency care dramatically improves the survival and recovery rate of those who experience sudden illness or injury.
Vermonters are encouraged to stop by one of the open houses – even if they are already vaccinated – and thank them in person for all their efforts.
“EMS has been essential to Vermont’s response to COVID-19,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “These crews have been at the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic since it began – mobilizing to vaccinate homebound Vermonters, assisted with other community-based vaccine programs, including our mobile clinics, and being an integral part of the testing and other vaccination efforts that have made Vermont number one in the nation,” said Smith. “And now, during EMS Week, they are opening their doors to the public, so I encourage you to stop by, say hi, get your shot…. and a creemee!”
Learn more about getting a Creemee for a Shot!
Go to healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine to see locations and times to get your shot You can also find more options to get yourself, or your kids, vaccinated – including walk-ins, appointments, school-based and mobile clinics and more. Everyone ages 12 and older are eligible to be vaccinated, whether or not you are a Vermont resident.
Thank you for protecting yourself, your loved ones and your community by getting vaccinated!