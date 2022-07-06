DERBY - The invasive species Eurasian Milfoil was discovered in Salem Lake in 2018 despite a concerted effort by the Lake Salem Association volunteers to keep the lake free of the noxious weed. The discovery of Eurasian Milfoil by a sharp eyed observer spurred the Association to take remedial action.
Initially the Association relied on visually inspecting the lake by quadrants to locate and hand pull the invasive weed. Despite their best efforts, the weed has spread to 100 acres of the 788 acre lake. Separately, Little Salem, which is upstream of Lake Salem, is milfoil free.
"Volunteers would patrol sections of the lake, and we never found it," Association board member Timothy Votapka said of the weed. The discovery led to the formation of a committee to find a solution.
There are several methods for dealing with milfoil, from laying mats over milfoil beds, hand picking, using the equivalent of a giant vacuum that sucks up the plant roots and all, and judiciously using chemicals. Hand pulling weeds and the use of mats were tried to control growth in the area, but they didn't stop the milfoil from spreading.
"The mats are very effective," Association member Ross Ogilvie said. "The problem is, it kills all the plants including native species."
The Association has now moved to hiring professional help.
The Divers Assisted Suction Harvesting (DASH) company is half way through their contract to suction up the weeds. The area is surrounded by booms to prevent the spread of Eurasian Milfoil fragments. Hiring DASH will cost the Association $20,000 this year.