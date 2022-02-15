On the heels of Governor Phil Scott's announcement at a press conference to add 130 more EV fast charging stations across Vermont, the federal government announced an appropriation of $21.2 million to accomplish the goal.
Vermont has 125 public EV charging stations, the most per capita than in other state. Including residential hookups, there are 321. The goal is to add fast charging stations which can provide 225 miles of range in 30 minutes of charging.
“Electric vehicles will play an important role in our efforts to combat climate change, and we’re working to make them more affordable and accessible for Vermonters,” said Governor Scott in a press release. These new fast-charge stations will help more Vermonters drive electric by bringing EV technology to where Vermonters live, work and play. A highway corridor fast-charging network will also prepare Vermont for commercial travel and tourism as the transportation sector continues to electrify, the press release says.
According to Andrea Cohen at Vermont Electric Cooperative, there are three types of charging stations. Level one is a trickle charger for residential users. Level one chargers take the longest to recharge a battery. Level 2 charging stations take two hours to charge a battery. Level 3 is the fast charging system.
