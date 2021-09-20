Beginning Monday, September 20, 2021, road paving will begin on Main St., expected to last through Thursday, September 23, ending sooner if we can.
Although we will try to keep one lane open and keep disruption to a minimum, we would all be wise to expect inconvenience and possible delays and detours. The work consists of grinding the pavement and then immediately repaving Main St., and then work will begin on Field Ave and Second Street. The entire project is expected to be completed and in the history books by Thursday.
Parking will remain available at the back of the Municipal Lot, the Fyfe Drive Lot, and behind Main St. off of Central St.