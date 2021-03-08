Sen. Bernie Sanders called the American Rescue Plan the most significant legislation for working families in the modern history of this country, and that is especially true for working Vermonters. Below are just a few statistics of what the bill will do for Vermont.
As a result of the bill that passed the Senate on Saturday, 428,000 adults and 145,000 kids in Vermont will be receiving direct payments averaging $2,230 per household. In other words, 89% of Vermont households will be receiving a direct payment under the Senate bill.
In addition, the bill increases the child tax credit from $2,000 to $3,000 and to $3,600 for families with kids under the age of 6. This will help over 143,000 children in Vermont.
$1.35 billion in COVID-relief will be going to the state of Vermont and local governments – an increase of $498 million compared to the bill that passed the House.
$152 million in rent and utility relief will be going to Vermonters who owe thousands of dollars in back rent.
$50 million in mortgage assistance will be going to struggling Vermont homeowners – an increase of $10 million compared to the House bill.
An additional $27 million will be provided to Vermont for vaccine distribution.
Vermont will also receive a substantial increase in funding for summer school and after school programs, community health centers, mass transit and many other vital programs.