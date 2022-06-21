ARTON - Fire gutted a home in Barton Saturday afternoon.
Jay Ratte, First Assistant Chief for the Orleans Fire Department, said firefighters were called to Vigario Lane at 1:17 p.m. for a fully involved structure fire. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the right side of the home was fully involved.Ratte said firefighters had the blaze under control in about 45 minutes.
The home, as well as everything in it, was a total loss. As of Monday, Ratte wasn’t sure where the family was staying now that they had lost their home.
The department was able to get the blaze under control quickly due to a good supply of water that included the use of a nearby hydrant on Duck Pond Road, Ratte said. And except for a bit of wind, there were no complications on scene.
