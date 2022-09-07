Leyva States “Jennifer Barrett will be appointed to the bench at the end of September. Barrett was our State’s Attorney for the past seven years and I had the honor of working with her for the last four years. As a Deputy State’s Attorney, I prosecuted complicated cases and tried over 20 cases to verdict. My years of litigation experience make me well suited for the position of State’s Attorney. I am looking forward to continuing to serve this incredible community”. Farzana Leyva was admitted as an attorney to the South African Bar in 2007.
Leyva is a resident of Westfield and has lived in Orleans County since 2014. She worked for the Vermont Judiciary from February 2015 to June 2018. While working for the Judiciary she studied for the New York