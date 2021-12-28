While at first blush it would appear school budgets will be higher next fiscal year, those increases are driven by federal funding. North Country Union Junior High School will receive $436,037 and North Country Union High School will receive $750,000 in one-time funding through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a federal response to the Covid pandemic.

The proposed junior high school budget is up 1.38 percent at $5,267,487 which includes $50,000 in deficit reduction. The combined NCU High School and North Country Career Center proposed budget is $15,081,015. The high school budget is up 1.74 percent excluding Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, and the career center budget is level-funded.

The junior high school board authorized several projects including replacing flooring tiles, repairing a sidewalk, and investing $250,000 in a roofing project.

Maintenance-Custodian Supervisor Kevin Hodgeman said if the roofing project is completed, it is estimated the roof will be functional for another 15 years.

