DERBY - Village of Derby Line resident Frank Davis advised the Derby selectboard on Monday night that the US Department of the Interior (DOI) has purchased at least one property near the international border. The title to a building north of the former Brown's Drug Store near a border crossing has been transferred to the DOI.
Davis said that the property has been removed from the property tax roll, reducing revenues to the town and village. He asked the selectboard at Monday's meeting if there exists a federal PILOT program. PILOT (Payment In Lieu of Taxes) is a state funding program to compensate municipalities for lost property tax revenues on state properties or state funded non-profits.