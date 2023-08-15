MORGAN - Selectboard Chair Eric Pope attended a briefing with FEMA officials to start the process of applying for funds to repair storm damage dating back to early July. A series of heavy rainfalls have saturated the ground and caused significant erosion and damaged culverts. He shared the briefing with the selectboard at Monday's meeting. Pope learned the threshold for a site to be eligible for FEMA funds. He said there must be a minimum of $3,800 in damage. "A load of gravel is standard maintenance," he said. The town will be responsible for 17.5 percent of the cost of repairs. For the full story see Wednesday's Express

Tags

Recommended for you