REGION 1 – The State of Vermont received a grant totaling nearly $4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to help reimburse expenses associated with COVID-19 response efforts. Since January 2020, COVID-19 has created an immediate threat to the health and safety of the public requiring emergency response and protective measures.
The grant, totaling $3,829,746, is awarded to the Vermont Department of Public Safetyfor the cost of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and N95 sterilizer machines during the time between March 1, 2020 through September 14, 2020.
The state made the determination to work collaboratively with the University of Vermont Medical Center (UVMMC) for procurement of PPE and medical equipment due to their connections and capabilities beyond those of the state. UVMMC provided additional expertise on the fine medical details of PPE, as well as industry and logistical resources for both traditional and non-traditional sources and delivery options.
The resources procured were distributed for emergency use by healthcare and first responder personnel. N95 sterilizer machines were distributed to multiple hospitals and medical centers across the State of Vermont to allow sterilization for multiple re-uses, a critical need when they were bought and a continuingly valuable need until COVID is over.
The funding is awarded at 100% federal cost share through FEMA’s Public Assistance Grant Program which reimburses communities for actions taken in the immediate response and recovery activities during a disaster.
“We are pleased to award the Vermont Department of Public Safety this funding to support the financial demands the state is experiencing as a result of COVID-19,” said Acting Regional Administrator and Federal Coordinating Officer Paul Ford, who oversees FEMA’s operations in New England. “We continue to work closely with Vermont in our shared efforts to respond to this pandemic and the needs of their residents.”
