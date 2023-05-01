Two Orleans County organizations will receive funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in reimbursement funds to help cover expenses incurred from Winter Storm Elliott that hit the region between Dec. 22 and Dec. 24, 2022.
Vermont Electric Coop (VEC) and Barton Village Electric will receive part of the federal funding. Last month, FEMA identified nearly three million dollars in eligible costs from public and non-profit utilities in Vermont communities recovering from the storm.