ST. JOHNSBURY – The judge granted an extension of the extreme risk protection order for Shane Gobeil, the Cannan man accused of making threats against the Canaan School System, on Wednesday. Essex County State Attorney Vince Illuzzi requested the hearing to extend the order, which was granted temporarily on Tuesday, after Gobeil was located by New Hampshire police. Gobeil was not at the hearing as he was still being held by police.
Judge Thomas J. Devine granted the request to extend the order. Vermont statutes allow for a six month prohibition on possession or purchase of firearms under an extreme risk protection order.
Gobeil was not able to attend the hearing as he was still in custody. Illuzzi said that Gobeil has the right to appeal the order, should he decide to do so.
Gobeil is also due in the First Circuit District Court Division in Colebrook, New Hampshire, on Aug. 11 to answer to a misdemeanor charge of harassment.