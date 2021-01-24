Fire At Trapp Family Lodge Property

At about 7:15 PM, Saturday, the Stowe Fire Department was dispatched to a shed fire at the Trapp Family Lodge at 700 Trapp Road in Stowe. When firefighters arrived, they discovered a shed fully engulfed in flames. The shed was used to store firewood and trash/recycling on Pasture Drive in the guest house area of the resort. While firefighters were completing overhaul of the shed fire, they were alerted to a second fire at another woodshed located a short distance away. This second fire was extinguished quickly before it caused any damage to the structure. Stowe Fire Chief Reeves contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit for assistance in determining the origin and cause of these fire events. Investigators conducted fire scene examinations and began their investigation with the assistance of the Stowe Police Department. The origin and cause of these fires is currently under investigation. The shed was destroyed by the fire and there were no injuries reported during the fire event. Anyone with information about these fires is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111 or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766)
