IRASBURG – Fire flattened an Irasburg sugarhouse on Route 58 East on Tuesday evening.
Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton said on Wednesday morning that they were called to the area for a glow in the sky and an explosion at about 5:38 p.m.
“I could see it coming from Newport,” said Beaton of the glow in the sky. He also said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the sugar place was fully engulfed.
Beaton believes that the owner of the property is Rene Desmarais, but that someone else uses the property to produce maple syrup. Beaton said he thinks they had started sugaring, but he didn’t know if they had begun boiling yet.
As of early Wednesday morning, Beaton wasn’t sure what caused the fire and said three state fire investigators were on the scene.
For the rest of the story see Thursday's Express
