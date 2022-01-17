IRASBURG – Fire officials are unsure what caused a fire that destroyed a structure on Route 14 Friday afternoon.
Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton said the first level of the building owned by Devin and Megan Chilafoux served as a garage, while the second floor housed a sauna, a weight room, and a kitchen-type room. The Chilafoux’s home was in front of the garage in a separate building.
The first firefighters on the scene saw flames coming out of the vents on both ends of the building. Beaton said it was a no-win situation once the fire got into the Styrofoam foam insulation.
“Styrofoam is wicked flammable,” said Beaton. He described the building as an A-Frame type structure that had shingles all the way to the ground and two little walls with a barn-style roof. “We had shingles and stuff to fight through on both sides. One end had overhead doors, and the other had an overhead door with a spiral staircase.”