Fire Displaces Family With Newborn

COVENTRY – Fire displaced a family, including a two-month-old child, from their home Sunday afternoon. Newport City firefighters were called to the Alderbrook Road home at about 3 p.m. Newport City Fire Chief John Harlamert identified the occupants as Jerry Pfeiffer and Jade Davis.
The initial call was for a dryer fire, but Harlamert knew it was more than that when he turned the corner on the Alderbrook Road and saw a “bloom of smoke going into the atmosphere.” He said that he parked his vehicle on the Alderbrook Road because the home was set back from the road, and he did not know how much room the other firefighters had to get to the scene. Once parked, Harlamert walked to the scene where he met with the occupant, who reported there were propane tanks in the back of the structure.
