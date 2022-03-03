DERBY – Fire flattened Don’s Auto Service early Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the business on Route 5 at approximately 12:48 a.m. to report a garage fire with multiple explosions. Derby Line Fire Chief Craig Ellam said that when firefighters arrived on the scene, the rear of the building was heavily involved with fire.
“When they started with their interior attack, the winds came up and blew the fire basically the whole length of the building,” he said. “There were a number of cars inside the structure, plus a lot of a lot of tires, oils, and fluids, which made it a hard fire to deal with.”
The metal roof also caused issues for firefighters.
“The building was big enough that the firefighters could not get into where they wanted to,” he said. “We were also hampered by low water supply off the hydrant. The Newport City Fire Department tagged a second fire hydrant, but it still wasn’t enough to do what we wanted to do. Everything also became extremely icy around the perimeter.”
Firefighters had to deal with cold weather and heavy smoke. They got control of the blaze in about three and a half hours. They left the scene at about 11 a.m. Ellam said they called in an excavator to knock down some of the debris. Firefighters tried to save some of the office records.
Ellam believes the heating system in the rear of the building caused the blaze. The state fire marshal was still on the scene when firefighters left.
