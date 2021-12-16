NEWPORT CENTER – Fire consumed a boathouse off the Lake Road in Newport Center Wednesday morning.
In an interview last evening, Newport Center Assistant Fire Chief Larry Percy said that his department got paged at about 8:30 a.m. The structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene just a few miles south of the Canadian Border.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in about 30 to 45 minutes. The Newport City Fire Department and the North Troy Fire Department provided mutual aid. The Derby Line Fire Department also went to the scene with special contain booms in case any contaminants went into the water. However, that turned out not to be the case.
Percy believes Robert Snelgrove owns the property. He referred questions about the cause of the fire to law enforcement, whom he called in to investigate. However, they had not issued information as of press time.
Firefighters had no complications in fighting the fire.
Nobody was injured at the scene. Percy indicated the last of firefighters left the scene between 12 and 12:30 p.m.