BARTON – Firefighters dealt with cold temperatures as they faced a late-night fire Tuesday evening. The fire reportedly killed a couple of family pets.
Firefighters responded to Park Street at about 11 p.m. for a garage fire spreading to the attached house, Orleans Fire Chief E.J. Rowell said Thursday morning. He said that when crews arrived on the scene, the garage was fully involved and fire had spread into the house's kitchen area.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 30 minutes but remained on the scene for approximately five hours. On Thursday, Rowell said he believes that with the smoke damage throughout the entire house, the structure will be a total loss. The home had insurance.
