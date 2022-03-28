BARTON - The Department of Fish and Wildlife showed up in force at Lake Region Union High School on Thursday evening. The Department hosted the third of four hearings addressing the status of the moose and deer populations in Vermont.
One of the reasons for the hearing was to hear community input on the Department’s recommendation to issue 100 moose permits this fall in the two Essex County management zones(E1 and E2) to cull the size of the herd. Moose and deer biologist Nick Fortin summarized the herd’s health and explained why 100 permits are necessary.
The overarching goal is to reduce the moose population in high density areas to reduce the number of winter ticks which use moose as hosts. A tick’s life cycle progresses from egg to larva, to nymph. and finally to the adult stage. The eggs hatch in the fall. Larvae climb up grasses and wait for a passing moose to hitch a ride. They will stay on the moose through the winter and drop off in late spring where they’ll lay as much as 4,000 eggs.
“The moose are terrible groomers,” Fortin said. “They don’t do so regularly and by the time they realize they have thousands of ticks, it’s too late.”
