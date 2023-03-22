This is a quick glimpse at some of the topics covered at Monday nights meeting. For the rest of the story see Thursday's Express
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Convenient Home Delivery Monday – Friday PLUS E-Edition and unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County: 1 Month
|$20.00
|for 30 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$52.00
|for 91 days
|Mail Delivery outside Orleans County 12 Months
|$190.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 8 Weeks
|$32.00
|for 56 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 12 Weeks
|$45.00
|for 84 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$82.00
|for 168 days
|Mail Delivery in Orleans County 52 Weeks
|$160.00
|for 365 days
|Mail Delivery Outside Orleans County 24 Weeks
|$100.00
|for 168 days
Enjoy the Newport Daily Express E-Edition PLUS unlimited access to articles on newportvermontdailyexpress.com. To access the E-Edition, login to the webstore and click on E-Edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$36.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$59.00
|for 180 days
|12 Months
|$99.00
|for 365 days
This is a quick glimpse at some of the topics covered at Monday nights meeting. For the rest of the story see Thursday's Express
BARTON - The Department of Fish and Wildlife is recommending the state issue 180 moose permits to reduce the population in Essex County. The county is divided into two wildlife management units (E1 and E2). The increase in permits issued reflects the department's goal of reducing moose density in the management unit to combat the infestation of winter ticks.
The department hosted a moose meeting at Lake Region UHS on Monday evening.
A total of 51 moose were harvested. The harvest rate isn't sufficient for the department to achieve its goal of 0.5 moose per square mile. In the Essex management district there are an estimated 1.6 moose per square mile.
Over the eons, moose had few predators. Wolves and mountain lions were primary predators. Bear and coyotes were able to take down juvenile moose. Fortin emphasized humans have been a major predator since at least the past ice age. Other than that, there is little to thin the herd.
The herd's health is suffering as a result of a winter tick infestation that has lasted for several years.
"They're not good groomers," Fortin said. The moose didn't evolve with winter ticks and never developed a grooming instinct, and so a moose can become the hosts of tens of thousands of ticks through the winter.
"The adult moose survive but are severely debilitated," Fortin said. The weakened moose produces smaller calves, which have a high mortality rate. Fortin said the survival rate of calves is about 50 percent with winter ticks being the primary culprit of early death.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.