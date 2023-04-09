ORLEANS VILLAGE - The Orleans Rod and Gun Club hosted their annual meeting on Saturday, following an all-you-can-eat breakfast. The event was hosted at the Orleans Municipal Building, coinciding with the first day of trout season. Some ate and left; the balance stayed for the meeting and a discussion with several game wardens and Fish and Wildlife biologist Jud Kratzer.
Vermont's oldest fish hatchery (built in 1891) has undergone a complete upgrade following the disastrous damage caused by Hurricane Irene in 2011. The Roxbury Fish Culture Station produces brook and rainbow trout for statewide stocking, Kratzer expalined.