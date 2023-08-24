NEWPORT CITY - Vermont residents have risen to the challenge helping communities recover from the destructive storms that started in July. Now there's an opportunity to contribute in another way; buy the new, revived Vermont Strong license plates. Proceeds will go toward storm recovery measures for residential homeowners and businesses.
Donors have the option of choosing a plate with the slogan "We Are Vermont Strong," or a license plate with the same slogan but adding the words "Tuff Too." The cost is $35. Darn Tough Socks based in Northfield, VT is donating socks to everyone who purchases a license plate. The license plates will be made available on Monday, August 28. For the full story see Friday's Express