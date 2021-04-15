COLCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Power (GMP) is urging safety for customers and is prepared to respond to possible outages as a spring storm rolls across the region Thursday, bringing heavy, wet snow to higher elevations which forecasters say could tear down trees and power lines overnight. Southern and central Vermont, especially at elevations above 1,000 feet, are most at risk.
“We track multiple forecasts for days in advance so we can respond as quickly and safely as possible for our customers. We want customers to be aware of changing storm conditions, and to be safe. Always stay far away from downed lines or trees,” said Mike Burke, Chief Field Operations Executive for GMP. “The heavy precipitation from this storm with both rain and snow could make travel tough and slow at times for anyone who has to be out on the road. Be safe!”
GMP is reminding customers of some useful items to have for any storm: a fully charged cell phone, bottled water, battery-powered flashlights, emergency phone numbers, and a plan of where to go if you were to need to leave your home. For medical emergencies, always call 911. You can find more storm safety tips on GMP’s website. You can report outages by calling 888-835-4672, through GMP’s online Outage Center, and through GMP’s app.