NEWPORT CITY – The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is suing Newport City on behalf of Andrew Cappello, a former city employee, in Vermont Superior Court for allegedly ordering him off Prouty Beach property and issuing a no-trespass order in 2021. The suit was filed in Orleans County Superior Court Tuesday. The file says Cappello is seeking reasonable costs, attorney fees, and further relief he might be entitled to.
The lawsuit names The City of Newport, Newport City Police Chief Travis Bingham, Director of Newport City Public Works Tom Bernier, and Newport City Mayor Paul Monette.