Jeffrey Noyes, a former Essex Country Police Chief in Brighton and Canaan, is accused of sexual assault. After a year-long investigation, the 54-year-old of Bloomfield was cited to appear in court on Feb. 21. That’s according to Detective Michael Mattuchio with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the St. Albans Barracks. Essex County State’s Attorney Vincent Illuzzi said that he has disqualified himself from the case based on almost 25 years of working with Noyes. Illuzzi said he has requested that the case be handled by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office.
The alleged incident happened at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in East Brighton.
Mattuchio stated that Noyes is facing a felony charge of sexual assault arising from an incident that occurred in October 2017 involving an underage girl. Noyes was on duty at the time of the alleged incident, Mattuchio said.
According to the findings of the investigation, Noyes and the victim knew each other, and she had accompanied him on multiple ride-alongs in his cruiser. In October 2017, Noyes was in uniform and on duty when he allegedly drove with the victim to a remote area and had sexual contact with the victim, who was under the age of consent. The incident was reported in February of 2022.
A detective from outside the area was assigned as the lead investigator, with assistance from the Technology Investigation Unit and troopers from the Derby Barracks. VSP worked closely on the case with the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office. On Monday afternoon, Jan. 30, 2023, Noyes came to the Derby Barracks, where he was processed and released on a citation for sexual assault.