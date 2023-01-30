Jeffrey Noyes, a former Essex Country Police Chief in Brighton and Canaan, is accused of sexual assault. After a year-long investigation, the 54-year-old of Bloomfield was cited to appear in court on Feb. 21. That’s according to Detective Michael Mattuchio with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at the St. Albans Barracks. Essex County State’s Attorney Vincent Illuzzi said that he has disqualified himself from the case based on almost 25 years of working with Noyes. Illuzzi said he has requested that the case be handled by the Lamoille County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The alleged incident happened at the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge in East Brighton.

