A former Northeast Kingdom musician plans to perform in front of his family, friends, and neighbors at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro on June 10 at 7 p.m.
Logan Chaput of Ithaca, New York, who grew up in Newport Center, describes his show as a musical theater performance and classical music performance. Chaput is the lone performer, but pianist Vivian Spates of Derby will accompany him. The concert will have a section of pop and classic musical titles, and will last about an hour.
“I’m hoping the people from the area whom I’ve known throughout my life who have not been able to see me perform because I’ve been away, will take the opportunity to hear me sing,” he said. “The concert will feature over a dozen pieces ranging in style and selection that will showcase my versatility as a vocal performer.”
