School is a wonderful place for many kids to gain knowledge, enjoy athletics, and build lifelong friendships, but for others it's a place for torment often caused by bullying. But, if Tom Murphy from Sweethearts and Heroes of St. Albans has his way, someone will intervene and take that sadness away from that victim as it happens.
"Our focus is to educate society on the impact of bullying, build empathy and compassion in our youth, and develop young Sweethearts & Heroes to promote bystander empowerment through leadership roles," states the organization's website. "Initially starting as a motivational speaking organization, Sweethearts and Heroes has evolved through multiple platforms including online courses, space-repetitive youth programs, and written works."
On explaining how he formed his organization, Murphy said he was born in Philadelphia, where his parents ran a mission hall for homeless people.
"We never had a lot of money, but we always had people living with us because we had a couple of extra bedrooms," he said. Murphy said that the individuals who moved in with his family were at the end of their ropes and had nowhere to go. Murphy later found his wrestling talent after the family moved to New York, and he ended up becoming a professional wrestler and having his own reality television show. Later, he started getting calls asking him to speak to students about leadership, motivation, and goal setting. That effort went further when one of his wrestling opponents asked him to speak about bullying.
"I went and did it," said Murphy, who added that he has a connection with kids of all types. "They find what I did in my life fascinating because the sport I was involved with is a little extreme. It's two people locked in a cage."
Murphy opened his presentation with a short video that showed him fighting in the ring before he ran up on stage and spoke about how much he hates fighting. He then began his bullying discussion. By 2014, Murphy quit his job in the railroad industry and, along with Rick Yarosh, made Sweethearts and Heroes his full-time job. Murphy, who also owns Twiggs Restaurant in St. Albans, admits Sweethearts and Heroes won't make him a fortune.
"You have to do this because you want to do the right thing," said the father of four. "I know what it's like to be a dad who has kids who struggle with things."
