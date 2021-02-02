The Small Business Administration is accepting applications for the 2021 Vermont Emerging Leaders Program which will be held virtually and is slated to begin in the spring.
Emerging Leaders is an intensive executive-level series intended to accelerate the growth of high-potential small businesses in America’s underserved cities and rural areas. During the course, small business owners will learn to create a three-year strategic growth plan to build a sustainable business of size and scale.
Entrepreneurs’ small businesses must be for-profit enterprises, been in business for at least three years, have at least one full-time employee, and have annual revenues between $250,000 and $10 million.
There are no restrictions on the type of businesses that can participate. Some examples of participating businesses include manufacturers, retail stores, wholesalers, contractors, professional services, and food service.
The Vermont Emerging Leaders Program is a collaborative effort between the SBA, Interise and Vermont Technical College.
To apply, visit https://interise.org/sbaemergingleaders/. All applicants will be contacted.
For more information, visit www.sba.gov/emergingleaders, call 802-828-4422 ext. 203.
PPP 1st & 2nd Draw Webinar Wednesdays
The SBA Vermont District Office hosts free webinars from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays about the Paycheck Protection Program First Draw and Second Draw options. What is a PPP loan, terms, eligibility, and the application process. What is the difference between them? What has changed with the Economic Aid Act? Details on both programs will be presented.
To access the webinar, click here.
To access the webinar by phone, call 202-765-1264 and enter code 142 718 62#.
For more information, email susan.mazza@sba.gov.
PPP Forgiveness Webinars Tuesdays
The SBA Vermont District Office hosts free webinars from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays about Paycheck Protection Program forgiveness. Topics include criteria, the process, changes and more.
To access the webinar, click here.
To access the webinar by phone, call 202-765-1264 and enter code 986 011 495#.
For more information, email susan.mazza@sba.gov.