NEWPORT CITY- Governor Phil Scott announced the state will receive tens of thousands of rapid at home tests for early detection of the Covid-19 virus. 140,000 tests will be distributed free of charge or paid for via insurance.
"The president (Joe Biden) has a national plan to address Covid," Scott said at the weekly press conference. Prior to the Tuesday noon press conference, the 50 governors participated in a Zoom meeting with the president's staff. At the morning meeting the staff unveiled a national plan that Governor Scott said mirrored Vermont's plan.
Governor Scott looks forward to the transition from pandemic to endemic. The difference is a pandemic is spread across a large geographic area even worldwide. An endemic is when a virus remains in the population at a base line level of a geographic area rather than being brought from one area to another.
The original Covid-19 virus is alleged to have started in China and the most recent Omicron mutation originated in South Africa. Omicron has now been identified in more than a dozen American states.
"The virus won't go away; it's a part of our future," Governor Scott said.
