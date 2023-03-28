BARTON- The Lake Region Union Elementary Middle School board heard from several concerned parents from Glover. The issue is raising funds for an eighth grade class trip. Parents and students raised almost $7,000, but heard conflicting reports whether they followed the school district's policy.
Parent Karl Schneider (spelling couldn't be confirmed at press time) sent a letter to the school board expressing concern that a change in field trip policies was stressing students and parents. He pointed out the students hosted fundraisers at Glover Village School with permission. But, the board policy outlines that these trips must be equitable and there is a line item in the board's budget for the districts' eighth grade trips.