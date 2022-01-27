DERBY CENTER- A rumor alleged to have started via the online social media company Tik Tok was dispelled at the North Country Union Junior High School. The author of the rumor alleges on Facebook a picture of a cat litter box in an area school is a result of catering to furrys.
A furry is defined by Oxford Dictionary as "an enthusiast for animal characters with human characteristics, in which a person who dresses up in costume as such a character or uses one as an avatar online."
The rumor alleges one or more unidentified schools in the North Country Supervisory Union district are accommodating students who identify as furry by placing cat litter boxes in the bathroom. The allegations first started circulating over Christmas vacation and were addressed by superintendent John Castle at the North Country Union Junior High School board meeting. Castle said he first thought the rumor was a hoax.
