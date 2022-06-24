Barton Community Garden

The Barton Community Garden volunteers have created a public space behind the Barton Public Library. (Photo by Ed Barber)

BARTON - A community garden, located behind the Barton Public Library offers more than fresh vegetables. The vision has evolved since 2019, but now encompasses an amphitheater, free vegetables, and a place for the community to gather for events.

 

 

In 2021, over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce was harvested from the garden.

 

 

A grant for $18,000 was used to build a multi level amphitheater for community events. 

 

 

There are roughly 20 volunteers who've contributed their time and expertise to the community garden. 

 

 

"We've been really lucky; the volunteers are great," Kennedy said.

 

For the rest of the story, see Friday's Express

 

