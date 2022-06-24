BARTON - A community garden, located behind the Barton Public Library offers more than fresh vegetables. The vision has evolved since 2019, but now encompasses an amphitheater, free vegetables, and a place for the community to gather for events.
In 2021, over 2,000 pounds of fresh produce was harvested from the garden.
A grant for $18,000 was used to build a multi level amphitheater for community events.
There are roughly 20 volunteers who've contributed their time and expertise to the community garden.
"We've been really lucky; the volunteers are great," Kennedy said.
