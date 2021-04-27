George Azur changed his pleas in Orleans County Criminal Court last Thursday to guilty on multiple charges stemming from a few different reported events. The 47- year- old Derby man received a sentence of 18 months to four years, all suspended with three years of supervised probation. He also must serve 60 days in jail and pay a $1,700 fine.
The charges include an amended charge of domestic assault (reduced from aggravated domestic assault), obstruction of justice, reckless endangerment, and multiple counts of violating conditions of release. A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was dismissed by the state. He has already spent some time in jail for the reported crimes. (Read the full story in THe Newprt Daily Express, today April 27.)