NEWPORT CITY – One of the original owners of the East Side Restaurant recently celebrated her one-hundredth birthday at the Gateway Center.
Gertrude Essaff was born at her parent’s home in Magog, Quebec, but the family came to the United States when she was an infant. Her parents were Albert and Seraphine LaPlante. Essaff was part of a family that also consisted of two sisters and one brother. Upon moving to the United States, her family came to Newport City. Essaff is unsure why her family moved here, but noted that she heard stories about some unrest where they previously lived.
Essaff recalls that growing up she used to enjoy ice skating off Bay Street in Newport City. She attended Sacred Heart School until about the eighth grade when she quit school to go to work.
For the rest of the story see Tuesday's Express!