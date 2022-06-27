GLOVER - The Glover Trails Committee is taking inventory of existing town trails and discontinued class 4 roads. Recently volunteers have hiked several trails, assessing the need to clean up or add infrastructure to make the trails passable.
Volunteers hiked a trail from Runaway Pond to Shadow Lake, and to Skunk Hollow on Hinman Settler Road south to Greensboro. Next up is a hike on Hinman Settler Road north to the Young farm. There are also plans to hike the Hester Webster Nature Trail at the south end of Lake Parker.
"We're checking for what improvements are needed," Peggy Day Gibson said. She asked the selectboard last Thursday evening to authorize the committee to spend $1,200 for signage, a training program to learn how to improve the trails, add trail boxes, and print maps.
The committee will create trail signs including names, directional signs, and signs forbidding ATV traffic.